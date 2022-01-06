The instant communication application “WhatsApp” is preparing to launch its first major updates during the new year 2022.

The technical website (WABetaInfo) stated that “WhatsApp” is currently working on adding pictures of contact accounts to message alerts that appear on the user’s phone screen.

The site stated that it monitored the use of this feature in the beta version of the instant communication application (WhatsApp Beta), in phones running the “iOS” system, that is, Apple devices, especially version 15.

With the application of this service, “WhatsApp” has joined the general trend in applications that show an image with the alert, such as “Twitter”.

When the new service is activated, the user will receive a notification on his phone screen with a picture of the account file of the user who sent him a message via “WhatsApp”.

Late last year, WhatsApp began testing many new features that will be launched in 2022, such as giving group admins more control over them.