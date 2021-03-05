Due to the coronavirus pandemic, video calls and voice calls gained relevance in the lives of people around the world. This Thursday, March 4, WhatsApp announced that it added these two options to its desktop application, so it will be easier to take advantage of this application.

“It makes it easier to work with colleagues, see family more clearly on a larger screen or have your hands free to move around a room while talking,” the company that will seek to compete with Zoom, Google Meet, explained in a statement. and Facetime.