Do you want to add your someone to WhatsApp but do not dare to ask for their number? In this note we will tell you how to add a contact to your Meta app contacts without asking for their cell phone number.

You may not know but WhatsApp has many tools little known by the millions of Internet users who use it. One of the best features has to do with using the QR code to add a contact without asking for their number.

How to add a contact without asking for their number? First, enter the WhatsApp app, go to Settings, there you can see your account and next to it a kind of QR code will appear, after opening the QR code you’ll need to tell your friend to do the same steps you did.

After your friend follows that step, you’ll press “Scan code”, after which you will scan the other person’s code and voila! This will open the panel for sending messages.

These cell phones will be without WhatsApp from April 1

As of April 1, some cell phones will no longer be able to use the WhatsApp app, due to various reasons, especially the transgressions that some users make through the use of the electronic application.

According to the official website of the Meta application, what can mean that your smartphone has until March 31 to enjoy the instant messaging platform is, among other things, that its operating system is Android 4.1 or lowerso below we give you the list of cell phones with said operating system:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Sony Xperia M

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Ascend D2

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6SPlus.

In addition to this, if the person uses their WhatsApp account to spread fake news or like to create broadcast lists or groups to send a specific message (spam), as well as accounts that have been inactive for more than 120 days in a row, will also be permanently suspended by Meta.

Likewise, you may be entitled to have your WhatsApp account stop working forever if many of your contacts blocked you within a period not exceeding 24 hours.