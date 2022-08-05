WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular messaging apps on the market, especially in Italy. S.there are millions of users who use it daily to communicate with friends and relatives!

Over the years it has been updated and tweaked in many ways, but will soon receive yet another new feature that so many users have always been waiting for.

WhatsApp: A new update will add the message modification

Whatsapp you will know it for sure, by now looking on anyone's phone you will most likely see it installed.

It has many interesting features, including emojis, stickers and gifs, the blue check, the online and the fateful last login that many probably prefer to keep hidden, and so on.

However, there is still one function that users have always been waiting for and that perhaps is finally about to arrive: editing messages!

Surely you have happened to include some typos or grammar errors in your messages and think about how you can change them. Unfortunately so far it has not been possible, but the only solution is to completely eliminate the message, aware, however, of notifying our interlocutor with a “the message has been eliminated”.

In short, not the best solution. Soon, however, the music should change, as a new update towards the end of the summer should add the possibility of modification, a feature already present for example on Telegram and long awaited.

We look forward to using it and of course we will keep you updated on future news.