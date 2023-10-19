New WhatsApp feature, two accounts on the same phone

Two accounts on the same phone: this is the new WhatsApp feature announced by Meta number one Mark Zuckerberg.

“Soon you will be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app” he written the founder of Facebook in which he posted the image of his two profiles (work and private) to illustrate the new functionality available on the platform.

Anyone who has two different phone numbers will therefore be able to access WhatsApp at the same time. The functionality is designed above all for those who, due to work needs, are forced to use a number other than their personal one and, consequently, to disconnect every time or to use two phones simultaneously.

As Meta points out in a note, in fact, people who need to switch from one account to another “will no longer have to log out every time, carry two phones or worry about having sent a message from the wrong account”.

“This feature will be released to Android users over the next few weeks and months,” Meta said.

How does it work

To activate the new function on Android, once it is available, you need to click on the three-dot menu at the top right, access Settings and then on your image, where there will be an arrow pointing downwards. This is where you will need to enter the second phone number. At that point the “move” will have to be authorized on the second smartphone via a code.