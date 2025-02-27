Emojis are small graphic symbols used to express emotions, ideas or concepts. Its origin dates back to Japan in the 1990s, where they were created to improve written communication on mobile devices. Currently, they are part of the Unicode standard, which allows them to be visualized consisting of different platforms, such as WhatsApp, Instagram or emails.

Although what they mean is usually shared, In Spain the most used emojis have specific cultural meanings that can differ from other countries. That is, one of these symbols can be understood differently depending on generations or places of origin. This has led to what, at first, should make digital interactions more understandable, become a complete unknown.

The true meaning of the emojis you use most on WhatsApp



The first example we can mention is that of the Smiling face , that the young people of the Gene generation And some of the Millennial They use to show irritation, passive aggressiveness or discomfort. However, emoji would really have to reflect happiness and can be used to Express joy.

The same goes for the The smiling face upside down , which represents the opposite of a happy face. Currently, there are those who use it to represent sarcasm or that the phrase that is included is humor. It is also used to imply the discomfort or frustration to the message receiver.

Another case is that of the emoji of the person of the information counter , which consists of a woman or man raising her right hand next to her shoulder. Many use it to express that their indifference with respect to an issue or to show impudence.

The face throwing smoke It can also be interpreted in different ways. While most use it to represent that they are frustrated or angryseveral make use of the emoji of sarcastic form and others identify him as a person sneezing. We also have the Emoji of a face making grimaces That is used both to show nervousness or shame and awkwardness or anger.





What is the emoji that we use most on social networks?

Knowing which are the most used is complicated due to its different uses on different platforms. According to Hootsuitethe Social Network Management Platform, the ‘Red Heart’ It is the most popular, followed by the ‘face with two hearts like eyes’ ., the ‘smiling face’ , he ‘double pink heart ‘ and, the ‘Carita throwing kisses’.

Young people and adults use emojis directly to express the emotion they represent, but the former also assign ‘hidden’ meanings. For example, the Vaquero emoji It is used to express discomfort in a situation.

These drawings and words are complementary in social networks communication, since they allow users clearly and expand digital messages, increasing participation and generating more likes.

