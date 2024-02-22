Yolanda Andrade from Sinaloa, who debuted as an actress in the early nineties in novels like 'I don't believe in men', once again worries her fans on social networks, because in themHe seems to have an oxygen tank and they wonder what's wrong with him.

The television presenter Yolanda Andradeoriginally from Culiacán, was diagnosed with an aneurysm last year and that is why she had difficult days, she was undergoing treatment, in some images she posted on Instagram she showed how bad she looked.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Yolanda Andrade was able to recover, but now he once again 'turns on the alarms' after appearing with an oxygen tank. This can be seen in a video that goes viral and the famous woman appears in what is apparently a hospital.

In the video, Yolanda Andrade thanks the doctor who is treating her.

What's wrong with Yolanda Andrade? She worries her fans after showing herself with an oxygen tank

“The doctor has some powerful devices. Well, apart from that, she has great knowledge and I am surprised by everything she has told me, everything that has happened and what is helping me with my health situation,” mentions Yolanda Andrade.

Immediately the fans of Yolanda Andrade They express comments like these:

“Cheer up Yoli, try hard. You're going to turn out very well. You are in our prayers. Blessings and a big hug!” ; “Thank you for sharing. Speedy recovery” ; “Get well soon, my Joe” ; “Yola dear, it's good that you found that option! “Life always repairs us.”

Besides, Yolanda Andradehost of the program 'Montse & Joe', alongside Montserrat Oliver, makes a special call to people to continually undergo periodic check-ups and be aware of your health.

“I ask you please, because this is very delicate, I am not recommending a restaurant or a girdle, it is something medical, medically speaking, this is very serious. It doesn't matter what they have, a check-up.”

Join our chat and receive news from Shows on your WhatsApp