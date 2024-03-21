The Mexican actor Édgar Vivar will be in bed for six months, without any movement, because his doctor has asked him to do so because he faces a serious problem with his health. In statements with journalists in Mexico City, He himself tells everything.

Édgar Vivar, one of the best-known actors in Latin America, admired for his work and character of 'Mr. Barriga' in the program 'El Chavo del 8', announces that He suffers from an illness that will keep him out of work for a long time and in bed.

Edgar Vivar He mentions that for now the most important thing in his life is his health, which is why he will stop working to take care of himself and rest, so several work projects take a backseat.

Edgar Vivar, who has worked on stage throughout his life, will undergo spinal surgeryin this way he will try to alleviate a prolonged deviation that he suffers from, which will leave him in bed for 6 months.

During his lifetime, Édgar Vivar, originally from Mexico City and who is 75 years old, He has fallen on several occasions, as a result of which he now faces problems with his spine and that is why he must take care of himself as the doctors tell him.

Don Édgar Vivar, in addition to being an actor, is a doctor, Well, he graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) with a degree in medicine, and he knows well how he should take care of himself and take care of himself.

