Just a few days after incorporating the Resident Evil DLC, Behavior Interactive continues to work on other content and news for Dead by daylight. In the last hours one of the most anticipated skins in recent times has been added to the multiplayer game, but not everything has gone as expected. It is precisely for this reason that today we want to explain to you what about Jonathan Byers skin from Stranger Things in Dead by Daylight and, incidentally, tell you when will it be solved, at least according to forecasts. To begin with, it should be noted that Jonathan has arrived at the horror title as a legendary skin for Steve Harrington and not as a new character.
That is, one of those skins that completely change the character and that has a price of 1,500 auric cells (around 15 euros). The surprise came yesterday, when the skin became available in the Dead by Daylight store and could now be purchased. Fans encountered a Jonathan Byers very far from the expected aspect and that it looked really bad, especially when it comes to her face. There are several users of the game who have explained that there has been a problem with the skin, which has been “Stuck” on Steve’s render and the mix has turned out to be most disturbing.
This is how Jonathan Byers’ skin currently looks in Dead by Daylight.
However, do not suffer. In the PTB the skin has already been fixed and it seems that the solution will arrive the same day that the Resident Evil DLC is incorporated into the game, the next June, 15. Meanwhile, in this same article you can find both the corrected appearance of Jonathan Byers from Stranger Things (published by the specialized portal DBD Leaks) and the current appearance of the skin, which has disappointed to the fans, logically.
