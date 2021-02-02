Bianca Andreescu decided to cancel at the last minute of the Grampians Trophy, the third WTA 500 tournament that was created to compensate the players who were confined after having been in contact with a positive for COVID-19 in some of the flights that arrived in Melbourne from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Los Angeles. A surprising decision that she justifies: “After the last two weeks in quarantine, it is great to finally be back on track. After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and Don’t leave the Grampians. “ The 20-year-old Canadian and world number eight was exempt from the first round as she was the number one seed and would have faced compatriot Leylah Fernandez or Sloane Stephens in the second. But what happens to Bianca?

Andreescu marveled in September 2019 when she beat the great Serena Williams in the US Open final. A star was born only 19 years old. Although the effort she had to make to place herself on the world stage of women’s tennis took its toll. At the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, she lost two group stage matches against Pliskova and Halep and retired. An injury to his left knee cut his progression in the bud, he had to resign from the Australian Open and the coronavirus pandemic thwarted the possibility of his return to the slopes. Because when the circuit was resumed, a foot ailment this time prevented him from returning and he could neither defend his title in New York nor aspire to that of Roland Garros.

To make matters worse, his coach, Sylvain Brunneau, was one of those who tested positive on the tennis trips to Melbourne and Andreescu was unable to train during the 14-day mandatory quarantine. According to the technician, his pupil It took him a bit to manage the harshness and pressure of the matches and to find himself in a position to do great things so soon.

Effort and pressure

“Her progress was so fast that she wasn’t ready to play many high-level matches in a short period of time,” she said in a Match Point Canada interview. that reproduced Break Point. “Bianca does her best in close matches and has to find the competitive feeling. She will be totally happy and excited to get back on the court and compete; she’s extremely motivated. But when you don’t face that pressure for a while, you probably need a little adaptation, “Brunneau pointed out. Now they will continue to wait for that moment. It will be, if there is not a new withdrawal, at the Australian Open from February 8.