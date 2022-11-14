Father Abraham with a Smurf.

Yesterday the death of the Abraham father. He died on November 8, but until yesterday, Sunday, it has not been news. Without giving more information, a large part of the population knows who I mean. Yes; Father Abraham was that mysterious man who sang with the Smurfs. He was neither a rabbi, nor a priest, nor a father, nor anything. He was a songwriter with a fake beard, a jack of clubs haircut, and a bowler hat. Father Abraham was a character who moved with those blue beings just like David Seville with Alvin and the Chipmunks. Aesthetically it was a mix between the men in black of Momo, the ZZ Top and Cromwell. The fact that he was a character never crossed anyone’s mind. That’s why I wanted to write this. On Sunday, everyone wondered how come he hadn’t died before, because there are people who are born old, but that wasn’t the case with Pierre Kartner.

Today, recovering their mesmerizing songs and videos, I wonder what is under the costumes and hairpieces of the artists who work for children. Imagine being Chema the baker, Astraco, Maria Jesús (and her accordion), Captain Tan. Imagine being Xuxa, or being part of Cantajuegos. I was told that a famous child artist had gone mad and spent the last years of his life hating children. It must be strange living with a character who has touched so many people’s lives in his most innocent moments.

Imagine living grateful to the creation that makes you famous while ending up being its slaves, trapped in a public facet where any adult relief is sordid. And behind, the wars for copyright, the darkness of the television backroom. Every time a child character enters the dressing room, a chapter of stories not to sleep begins.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP