Che tempo che fa streaming and live TV: where to watch today’s episode, 19 November 2023

WHAT’S THE TIME FOR STREAMING TV – This evening, Sunday 19 November 2023, at 7.30 pm on Nove, a new episode of Che tempo che fa 2023-2024 will be broadcast. The format of the program does not change (or almost nothing) compared to the past. We start with a short preview with Nino Frassica. Then space for the usual scheme with space for current affairs and cultural information. The second part, the more substantial one, starts at 8pm and will involve Italian and international guests from many different areas. The third and final part is broadcast from 10pm, Che tempo che fa – Il Tavolo, with many guests. Where to see today – Sunday 19 November 2023 – What’s the weather like on live TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio’s program on TV, Che tempo che fa, broadcast today, November 19th? As we said, the program is broadcast on Nove (channel 9 on the remote control, 145 on Sky). So today’s episode, 19 November 2023, will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview.

Che Tempo Che Fa in streaming and replay

Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.