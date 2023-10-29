What’s the weather like: guests and previews of today’s episode, 29 October 2023

This evening, Sunday 29 October 2023, at 7.30 pm on Nove, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, October 29, of Che tempo che fa 2023-2024.

Previews and guests

The secretary of the Democratic Party will be a guest on Sunday 29 October Elly Schlein. It will also arrive in the studio Fedezafter the episode of Wild Moss recorded together with Fabio Fazio. An exchange of hosts between the two.

The meeting between Ornella Vanoni and Gino Paoli is highly anticipated. The singer is a regular presence on the program in this edition on the Nove and has already become a catchphrase with her stories about her health. Gino Paoli will present his autobiography Cosa I will grow up. My first 90 years, written with Daniele Bresciani, where he tells the story of him out of the ordinary and his extraordinary career. Gino Paoli and Ornella Vanoni were a couple several years ago and they also met at the last Sanremo.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio’s program on TV, Che tempo che fa, broadcast today, October 29th? As we said, the program airs on Nove (channel 9 of the remote control). The episode will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.