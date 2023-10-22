What’s the weather like: guests and previews of today’s episode, 22 October 2023

This evening, Sunday 22 October 2023, at 7.30 pm on Nove, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, October 22nd, of Che tempo che fa 2023-2024.

Previews and guests

Guests of this evening’s episode, Patrick Zaki, Paola Cortellesi and Vincenzo De Luca. And again: Tommaso Paradiso, while comments related to current affairs will be entrusted to Concita De Gregorio, Ferruccio de Bortoli, Massimo Giannini and the Repubblica correspondent Daniele Raineri.

Also present were the art critic Flavio Caroli and the virologist Roberto Burioni. At Il Tavolo, in addition to the usual Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Signora Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantani, there will be Frank Matano, Simona Ventura, Paolo Jannacci, Aurelio Ponzoni, known as Cochi, Nicola Bartolini and Gianni Fantoni.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio’s programme, Che tempo che fa, on TV today, 22 October? As we said, the program airs on Nove (channel 9 of the remote control). So today’s episode, 15 October 2023, will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.