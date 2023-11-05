What’s the weather like: guests and previews of today’s episode, 5 November 2023

This evening, Sunday 5 November 2023, at 7.30 pm on Nove, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, November 5, of Che tempo che fa 2023-2024.

Previews and guests

Guests of the episode: the Vice President of the Council of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani. Luciano Ligabue, currently on tour with 29 dates in arenas throughout Italy with his latest album “Dedicato a noi”, the fourteenth album of unreleased songs and the twenty-fifth record release of his over thirty-year career, in which he has also established himself as a literary author and cinematographic, authoring seven books, three films and a TV series. On the stage of “Che tempo che fa” he will perform live in the new single “La mezzo della mela”.

Vincenzo Mollica, historic narrator of Italian entertainment, who in his extraordinary career of over 40 years has talked about international television, cinema and music from the screens of TG1, with interviews that have become epic, which Mollica will soon cover in the monologue “The art of not to see” at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome and at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan.

And again: Fabio Volo, in bookstores from November 14th with his latest novel “Tutto è qui per te”; Franco Locatelli, Director of the Department of Oncohematology, Cellular Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome and President of the Superior Council of Health; Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; the climatologist and science communicator Luca Mercalli.

The usual story of current affairs of “Che tempo che fa” sees in this episode the contributions of the Director of La Repubblica Maurizio Molinari, Aldo Cazzullo, Massimo Giannini and the CNN correspondent Ben Wedeman thanks to the precious collaboration with the Warner international network Bros. Discovery.

The evening ends with the unmissable appointment with “Che tempo che fa – Il Tavolo” with Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantani. Guests of the episode: Cristiano Malgioglio, on the radio with the new single “Vita Porno”, whose video clip, directed by himself, has gone viral; Simona Ventura; Max Giusti, protagonist of Umberto Carteni’s new film “The Second Chance”; Gabriele Corsi, host of “Don’t Forget the Lyrics! – Stay on track” and “The farmer is looking for a wife” on NOVE; and again, as usual, space for the great Italian sport and its excellence, with the pentathlete Giorgio Malan, Gold Medal at the European Games in Krakow in the individual modern pentathlon competition, which earned him qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and winner, again in Krakow, of the Bronze Medal in the team competition, together with Roberto Micheli and Matteo Cicinelli.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio’s program on TV, Che tempo che fa, broadcast today, November 5th? As we said, the program airs on Nove (channel 9 of the remote control). The episode will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.