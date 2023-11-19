What’s the weather like: guests and previews of today’s episode, 19 November 2023

This evening, Sunday 19 November 2023, at 7.30 pm on Nove, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, November 19, of Che tempo che fa 2023-2024.

Previews and guests

Among the guests of the episode the singer Achille Laurowho will present his new single Stupid guysthe president of Veneto, Luca ZaiaAnd Antonio Albanesewith the new film he directed and starred in, One Hundred Sundays. Also present Emanuele Bersani And Ornella Vanoni, Enrico Brignano And Walter Veltroni.

It’s still Roberto Burionithe Economist Carlo Cottarellithe correspondent of Avvenire In the excavationthe editorialist of Repubblica Massimo Giannini and the CNN correspondent Ben Wedeman.

To close the evening, as usual, the “Table” with Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantanito which they will be added Benedetta Parodi, Marisa Lauritothe skilled dancers of dancing with the Stars Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi“adversaries on the track but united in life”, and the champions Carlo Tacchini and Gabriele Casadeirepresentatives of Italian canoeing at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio’s program on TV, Che tempo che fa, broadcast today, November 19th? As we said, the program airs on Nove (channel 9 of the remote control). The episode will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.