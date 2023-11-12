What’s the weather like: guests and previews of today’s episode, 12 November 2023

This evening, Sunday 12 November 2023, at 7.30 pm on Nove, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni and many Italian and international guests. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of today, November 12, of Che tempo che fa 2023-2024.

The new episode will boast very important guests. To inaugurate the evening, Beppe Grillowhich after almost a decade of absence from the small screen, returns to TV for a chat that promises to be historic. Elodie, the Roman performer at the top of the radio charts with her new single A fari extinguishi, taken from the acclaimed Red Light, the first clubtape in Italy. The Master of Italian songwriting, Francesco Gucciniwill then sit in Fazio’s chair to present his latest recording project Canzoni da osteria, the continuation of Canzoni da Intorto from 2022. The latter, a record by platinumwas the best-selling physical album last year and earned the prestigious award of Tenco license plate as “Performer of songs”.

Also among the guests Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. Near him, Michele Serraand the economist Tito Boeri, author of the book PNRR. The Great Binge, written with Roberto Perotti. Then it will be the turn of Fiorenza Sarzaninideputy director of Corriere della Sera, e Massimo Giannini, editorialist for La Repubblica, with their precious perspective on current issues. Finally, thanks to the collaboration with the international Warner Bros. Discovery network, the CNN correspondent Ben Wedeman. In short, an eclectic mix of guests that will make the episode unforgettable.

The evening will culminate with the usual event of “Che tempo che fa – Il Tavolo”, enriched by the presence of Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantani. Tonight’s guests include Carla Signorisface of the new season of the thriller series Monterossi. Angelina Mangoprotagonist of an exciting live show with her new single Che t’o dico a fa’, already winner of the prestigious Gold Record and which marked the best female solo debut of 2023. Also in the spotlight Gianni Fantoni, currently present in bookstores with Operation Fantozzi and on the stage with the show Fantozzi. A tragedy. Herbert Ballerina, part of the cast of Gianluca Ansanelli’s new film The War of the Grandparents, will go on stage to share the behind-the-scenes stories of his latest cinematic adventure. The incursion of Simona Venturaaccompanied by the dancer from Dancing with the Stars Samuel Peronwill finally add a touch of movement to the evening.

Where to see Fabio Fazio’s program on TV, Che tempo che fa, broadcast today, November 12th? As we said, the program airs on Nove (channel 9 of the remote control). The episode will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.