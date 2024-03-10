What's the weather like: guests and previews of today's episode, 10 March 2024

This evening, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 7.30 pm on Nove, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni and many Italian and international guests. But let's see together all the previews and guests of today, March 10, of Che tempo che fa 2023-2024.

Previews and guests

The guests of the episode will be the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Gutierres. Also in the episode on Sunday 10 March the host will be able to count on the regular presence of Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Francesco Paolantoni. Together with him we will address the issues of an increasingly divided world, marked by various wars and what the role of the UN should be. Staying on more serious topics, Michele Serra will return in the space dedicated to current affairs with his monologue, Massimo Giannini and Don Davide Banzato who wrote the book My journeys of the heart. With Saint Francis, Saint Anthony and Saint Pio of Pietrelcina. Then there will be Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and Lisa Licitra Scientific Director of the CNAO – National Center for Oncological Hadrontherapy. See also Jordan: "Senna-Prost the best couple in history" | FP

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio's programme, Che tempo che fa, on TV today, 10 March? As we said, the program airs on Nove (channel 9 of the remote control). The episode will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.