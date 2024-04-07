What's the weather like: guests and previews of today's episode, 7 April 2024

This evening, Sunday 7 April 2024, at 7.30 pm on Nove, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni and many Italian and international guests. But let's see together all the previews and guests of today, April 7, of Che tempo che fa 2023-2024.

Previews and guests

This evening, a new episode will not be broadcast, but rather a better one… The program will in fact return to the air live next Sunday, April 14th. Tonight the audience will have the opportunity to follow the best of the season that has aired to date. It is certainly a way for viewers to catch up on some famous interviews done by the host in recent months. It will be a great opportunity to revisit the guest appearances of great international directors such as Martin Scorsese and Wim Wenders, as well as seeing Pope Francis again. We remember that last February Sabrina Ferilli, Mahamood, Luisa Ranieri, Enrico Mentana and Gianna Nannini went to Fazio, but also many other guests.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio's programme, Che tempo che fa, on TV today, 7 April? As we said, the program airs on Nove (channel 9 of the remote control). The episode will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.