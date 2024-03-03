Also in the studio are Loredana Bertè, Roberto Burioni, Yèman Crippa, Kristian Ghedina and Francesca Piccinini, Cristiano Malgioglio and Simona Ventura

New appointment today, Sunday 3 March, with 'Che tempo che fa' by Fabio Fazio on Nove. Guests of the episode Chiara Ferragni, Gino Cecchettin, Loredana Bertè, Ibrahima Balde and Amets Arzallus Antia – co-authors of the book 'Fratellino', Balde's autobiography -, Roberto Burioni, Simona Ravizza, Massimo Giannini, BigMama, Yèman Crippa – the holder of all the Italian running records in long distance races -, Kristian Ghedina and Francesca Piccinini – 'The Giants' of the next edition of Beijing Express -, the chef and host Giorgione, Cristiano Malgioglio, Simona Ventura.

The evening ends with the unmissable appointment with 'Che tempo che fa – Il Tavolo' with Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantani. In the studio as always also with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerbäck, Ornella Vanoni.