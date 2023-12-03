“What happened to Mahmood?”. Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto were waiting for Mahmood on Che tempo che fa, broadcast on Nove. The singer was today announced among the Big names who will participate in the 2024 Sanremo Festival. This, explains Fazio, prevents Mahmood from participating in the program on the Nine. “The record company informed us that, since it is going to Sanremo, it would not come. We have always had the winner of Sanremo, but after the Festival they can only go on Rai programs for 2 days. The whole public was there waiting Mahmood, I’m sorry.”