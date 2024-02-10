Hollywood star Tom Hanks guest of Fabio Fazio

Sunday 11 February 2024 on the NINEand streaming on discovery+new appointment with “What's the weather like” Of Fabio Faziowith Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni, Mara Maionchi, Ubaldo Pantani, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni.



Guests: the two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanksactor, producer and director who has also conquered the literary world and returns to writing with his own first novel “Birth of a cinema masterpiece”an international success that follows the collection of short stories “Uncommon Types” of 2017. In his extraordinary career spanning over 40 years, Hanks won two Oscars for Best Actor in a Leading Role, in 1994 for “Philadelphia” and in 1995 for “Forrest Gump” which celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this year, out of a total of 6 nominations to the Academy. She has also won five Golden Globes, including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2020, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, seven Emmys and a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. She returns the long-awaited appointment with the “terrible girls” Mara Maionchi And Ornella Vanoni.

It's still: Margherita Buy And Elena Sofia Ricciprotagonists of the film “Fly”in theaters February 22, which also marks Buy's directorial debut; Roberto BurioniFull Professor of Microbiology and Virology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; Paolo Antonio Asciertodirector of the Melanoma, Oncological Immunotherapy and Innovative Therapies Unit of the National Institute for the Study and Treatment of Tumors – Giovanni Pascale Foundation of Naples; Massimo Giannini; Alessandro De Angelis; Concita de Gregorio; the envoy of Future In the Excavation; CNN correspondent Ben Wedeman; Michele Serra.

The evening ends with the inevitable appointment with “What the weather is like – The Table” with Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni And Ubaldo Pantani. Guests of the episode: the Maestro Peppe Vessicchio; Pachy Scognamigliovocal coach of seven of the artists competing at the 2024 Sanremo Festival and creator of the heARTvoice method; Gianmarco Pozzeccolegend of Italian basketball and coach of the national basketball team who will make his debut in the qualifiers for the European championships against Turkey and Hungary on February 22nd and in July will play for the qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics; Enzo Miccio; Raul Cremona; Simona Ventura.