In the weekend of March 22-24the Formula 1 will return to the scene with its third seasonal event: it is the Australian Grand Prix from the Melbourne track, from the state of Victoria. In the southern hemisphere country we are in autumn, and the premier class of motor racing will find itself facing a cool climatewhich should not reserve any surprises either in terms of rainfall or peaks of heat or cold.

The weekend therefore promises to be clear, with the possibility of practically zero rainfall. The wind could cause some problems, announced rather annoying especially on Saturday, the scene of the qualifications. In general, temperatures – maximum and minimum – will be absolutely in line with the average for the period, a couple of degrees lower than at the same time in 2023.

Weekend times: https://www.formulapassion.it/f1/f1-orari/orari-tv-gp-australia-melbourne-televisione-programmazione-diretta-sky-differita-tv8-dove-vederla-ferrari

The weather forecast