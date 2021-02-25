The day of January 26 will bring with it some pleasant temperatures in most of the country. However, it will dawn with deceptive fog banks on the Mediterranean coast and on the northern plateau. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecasts possible harsh conditions throughout the country.

Sunny skies will predominate in almost all of Spain as the hours go by, although they will be accompanied by high clouds. For its part, the Cantabrian coast, southern Extremadura and the western half of Andalusia will be covered with lower clouds and there will even be possibility of rains that will be stronger in the Strait area. There may also be weaker rainfall in the Valencian Community.

Temperatures will range between 12 and 20 degrees across the country. Also in the Canary Islands, where a decrease in temperatures that will also be noticed in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and the upper Ebro.

Situation on the islands

The sky will be clear in the Balearic Islands. Temperatures will range between 10 and 18 degrees, although they can occur winds of up to 30 kilometers per hour in Mallorca. No rain is expected.

For its part, Canarian skies will be cloudy throughout the day, especially on the islands of greater relief. The maximum temperatures will go less and there will be rainfall on the more mountainous islands, although it could spread throughout the archipelago.

Winds

February 26 will bring strong winds in the Strait area, on the Galician coast and in the Canary Islands. In this sense, the AEMET has activated the yellow alert for coastal phenomena on the beaches of Almeria and Granada. In addition, the islands of Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife will have the yellow alert for winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour.