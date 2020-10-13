All kindergartens were temporarily closed in Makhachkala. It will not be possible to visit preschool institutions for three days, the city’s education department told reporters on October 13. For a similar period, the organization of meals in the primary grades of local schools will stop.

These measures were caused by the massive poisoning of children. According to Rospotrebnadzor, from October 8 to October 11, 75 cases of acute intestinal infection were recorded in Makhachkala among pupils of city kindergartens. On the fact of the incident, the investigating authorities opened a criminal case under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers”).

What is known about the mass poisoning of children in Makhachkala?

According to the Rospotrebnadzor Office for Dagestan, 47 children needed hospitalization as a result of poisoning. Another 28 kindergarten children are undergoing outpatient treatment.

The majority (89%) of sick children are between three and six years old. Isolated cases of poisoning were recorded in seven kindergartens and seven schools. In five kindergartens, there was a group morbidity, in which the number of patients exceeded the mark of five people. Such indicators were recorded in kindergartens No. 41, No. 35, No. 66, No. 59 and No. 88. With regard to these preschool institutions, protocols were drawn up not only on a temporary ban on activities, but also on an administrative offense under Art. 6.3 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of legislation in the field of ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population”).

What could have caused the mass poisoning of children?

The results of analyzes of 28 patients showed that the majority of samples (92%) contained DNA of the causative agent of dysentery and rotavirus.

At the moment, the city is conducting laboratory studies of selected food samples, food raw materials, drinking water and samples from the external environment. Also, the Rospotrebnadzor of Dagestan began an unscheduled calibration in closed kindergartens. An administrative investigation has begun against the supplier of the products; the shops for the production of dairy products, which are supplied to all educational institutions of Makhachkala, have already been checked. In addition, employees of kindergarten catering units will have to undergo examinations.

Information about the incident was sent to the local Prosecutor’s Office and the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

How did the supplier of food to kindergartens in Makhachkala comment on the incident?

As he told the portal “Draft” Magomed Osmanov, director of MKU Makhachkala Product, which supplies food to kindergartens and schools in Makhachkala, the cause of the poisoning can be found at any stage of the process of organizing children’s meals. He noted that it is worth considering the quality of products, the process of their preparation and storage already at school or kindergarten. He also suggested that food substitutions might have occurred in the field. In addition, unscrupulous suppliers could “hide substandard products in the total volume of delivered products.”

Osmanov also noted that his enterprise serves 65 thousand children daily, while the number of poisoned people does not even reach hundreds of cases. In addition, according to his information, some of the injured children did not even attend kindergartens.