The body of a 60-year-old man was found in the locker room of the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater (MHT). There are no traces of violent death on it. Writes about this “Moskovsky Komsomolets” with reference to a source in the emergency services.

What is known about the deceased?

Later, the theater reported that the deceased was an employee of the institution. In the locker room, a 60-year-old engineer for the lower stage mechanization who worked at the Moscow Art Theater died. Chekhov since 2019. The man’s name is not disclosed.

First Deputy Artistic Director – Theater Director Marina Andreikina told reporters that an employee of the institution died on February 4. He came to work, changed, sat down on the couch and died. The body was found by colleagues who came to work 20 minutes later. The management of the theater called the police to the scene and invited the wife of the deceased.

Andreikina confirmed that no signs of violent death were found on the body of the deceased. The cause of death will be known after the autopsy.