The last home match between Spartak and Zenit, held on October 3, was attended by 17150 spectators (out of 45360 possible). According to the regulations, today 50% of the fans are allowed to pass, taking into account the observance of the social distance of 1.5 meters.

But it is enough to look at this photo to understand that there was no question of any social distance.

Moreover, the experts easily determined by eye that there were a lot more fans in the stands than was officially announced. Thus, “Spartak” came under suspicion of selling tickets in excess of the quota, and this is already a violation of the regulations and sanitary standards established by the RPL together with Rospotrebnadzor.

“I don’t know where they got it from. There is sales data. Some kind of planned pressure is coming on us for some reason, “- said head of Spartak Leonid Fedun…

At present, an investigation is underway against Spartak and one of the alleged punishments may be the stadium’s disqualification.