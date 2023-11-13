In the last debate before the presidential elections in Argentina, libertarian candidate Javier Milei was evasive when answering Peronist opponent Jorge Massa whether he would maintain relations with Brazil and China, important trading partners. “Commercial relations are established in the [âmbito]

private. You have a government where Alberto Fernández [que apoia Massa] spoke with [Jair] Bolsonaro. So what’s the problem if I talk or don’t talk to Lula?”

Last Wednesday (8), Milei stated that he will not meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) if he is elected. In an interview with Peruvian journalist Jaime Bayly, he called the PT member a “communist” and “corrupt”. Previously, on the TV channel La Nácion +, she said that the Brazilian president would be interfering in the dispute in Argentina, in favor of Massa.

In response to Milei in the debate, Massa said he visited Bolsonaro in Brasília in the middle of the pandemic. He insisted on the question and Milei replied that commercial relations belong to the private sector. In the rejoinder, Massa stated that relations “are established between countries, agreements are made between countries”. Milei criticized his opponent, pointing out that he was talking about “trade regulation”. “Yes, it exists all over the world”, replied Massa. “That’s a fallacy, what does it matter? Let’s be more serious, please”, replied Milei.

Massa stated that a rupture with Brazil and China would cause loss of jobs and exports.

“To me, Javier, it seems to me that you don’t want to tell people that, due to ideological prejudice, you are going to leave 2 million Argentines without work. This is what will happen to those who work in the meat market, in agriculture, the workers at the Port of Rosário. He will explain this to the workers in Salta, with the workers in the automotive market in greater Córdoba. The rupture with Mercosur, the rupture of relations with Brazil, the rupture of relations with China represents 2 million fewer jobs and an impact on Argentina’s exports of 28 billion dollars. Foreign policy cannot be made on a whim and chosen by ideology, but by national interests”, said Massa.

Milei responded that trade in the private sector will continue. “It will not cease to exist. And if for some reason you believe it will cease to exist, I could market it through another side. Do you believe that the Chinese want any benefit from us? Please stop scaring people with job losses, please […] What’s the problem? If you don’t export to China, export to another. You can do triangulation…”, she stated. He then added that he believes in a “free Argentina, in free individuals who can trade with whoever they want and not with those who try to regulate trade to take advantage,” he said.

The second round of elections is scheduled for next Sunday (19). In the first round, Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy, obtained 36.68% of the valid votes, against 29.98% for Javier Milei.