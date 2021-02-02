What good is it to be rich? This is the question asked by a few thousand Argentines on the verge of depression. They will have, because of an exceptional tax voted by the Parliament to face the health, economic and social crisis of the country, to pay a tax of 3.5% to 5.25% beyond the equivalent of 1.9 million euros. Its product should be allocated 20% to health, 20% also to student grants, as much to SMEs while the country has 40% of its population below the poverty line. But now, Argentinian employers fear the perverse effects. He fears this tax which affects private property, hits investment, production and employment and, above all, which “Arouses great discouragement.” Yes, there is something to lose a little the taste for things, luxury cars, beautiful properties, all that helps to live. It’s hard for everyone. But let’s be quiet. At least our wealthy compatriots are unlikely to be “Discouraged”.