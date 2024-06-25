The sales rankings of recent years have often presented the same picture: for the most part are made up of games that have been on the market for years with a few new features competing for some position, perhaps they remain and produce results for a month or two, and then disappear, so much so that one wonders the sense of always wanting new games and then ignoring them and seeing them fail miserably.

An increasingly difficult market

Let’s take the European ranking for May: in the top ten positions there are no games launched during the same month, apart from F1 24, which however belongs to a long-running series. In first position is the usual FIFA, sorry, EA Sports FC. In the second GTA V. So Ghost of Tsushima appears, reinvigorated by the launch of the PC version. Followed by Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, which is in fact the modernization of a very old game, then Helldivers 2, which has been out for months now, Hogwarts Legacy, which is from last year, Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, all released before 2024.

Senua fights in Hellblade 2

Paradoxically the PC market, taken in purity (i.e. observed on Steam), presents greater varietywith many live services that have remained in the global top 10 of the platform for years, alternating on the occasion of the launches of major updates, but also with unexpected games that manage to enter the rankings, such as the recent and extravagant cooperative Chained Together.

Now, it is not up to us to question purchasing choices, because everyone has their own reasons, whether conscious or unconscious, for buying one rather than another. However, one wonders what point there is in continuing always demanding new games, if no one then considers them. We add: why do we expect summer events full of announcements and surprises, if much of what is shown will not be considered by “almost” anyone during the purchasing phase? Unfortunately, the console market appears increasingly constipated from this point of view and it is unlikely that the trend will change in the coming months. I’m not saying that all the games that come out are destined to fail, but I would just like to understand why a large part of the offer seems to be less attractive than old or very old titles and why, in any case, you can’t give up the wait.