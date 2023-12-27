When writing your resume, stick to a consistent format throughout the document. This will make it easier for employers and ATS to read.

A functional resume highlights your skills rather than your employment history. It’s a good choice for new graduates, job changers and people with gaps in their work experience.

Chronological

A chronological resume is ideal when you’ve had a consistent career in your chosen field. It shows employers that you’re reliable and dedicated to your work. It also demonstrates your progress over time.

A typical chronological resume starts with your contact information at the top of the page, followed by a professional summary or objective statement. Then comes your work experience section, listed in reverse chronological order. After that, you may choose to include an education or skills section.

You might want to consider using a functional resume instead, which emphasizes your skills rather than where and when you acquired them. This format is particularly useful for people switching industries or for whom large gaps in their employment are a concern.

Functional

A functional resume format is one of the best resume formats that focuses on your core skills rather than your work history. Ideal for job seekers with gaps in their employment or whose previous jobs don’t match the position they’re applying to; this format can help you showcase your transferable skills that can be used in any industry.

This resume format also allows you to include sections such as volunteer experience, extracurricular activities, or projects. These are optional, but if you choose to add them, make sure they’re relevant to the position for which you’re applying.

Combination

The combination resume format emphasizes both your skills and work experience. It’s a good option if you want to emphasize your career progression but have gaps in your employment history. It’s also useful for re-entering the workforce, or for those making a career change.

Like the functional resume, a combination resume begins with a summary of your qualifications and work experience. This section is followed by a list of your key abilities that are relevant to the job you’re applying for.

Then, for each job you’ve held, include your title, company name, location, and dates of employment. It’s a good idea to use bulleted lists for each of your work experiences, as this helps to keep your resume organized and easy to read.

Hybrid

A hybrid resume format blends the advantages of both chronological and functional formats. It begins with your work history in reverse chronological order but includes a detailed list of skills and abilities under each job title. This allows hiring managers to quickly spot your most relevant qualifications on the first pass.

When choosing your font and style, remember that hiring managers often scan resumes before deciding to read them thoroughly. Choose a professional font that’s easy to read and avoid overly stylized fonts or ones that look dated. For example, Times New Roman or Verdana would be great fonts to use. It’s also a good idea to use consistent spacing between sections and keep your resume to two pages or less.