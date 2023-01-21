In Dutch and Flemish police series, the car in which the officers drive is not necessarily central. Or you have to get out of the Land Rovers and Jaguars Under cover count in. And that’s a pity. But what kind of cars could the good guys and the bad guys drive? We like to take a look at Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness. They test their favorite pursuit vehicles.

The presenters choose a car and put on an alter ego. Meet Dave Tall, a retired racer who now fights evil with an Audi RS 3. And what about the Preston Ranger and his Ford F-150 Raptor, who will stop for nothing or anyone. Finally, there’s the Dirty Cobra trying to keep a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat under control.

To find out which is the best car, the three cars take on a chase. They take turns trying to catch a Chrysler 300C driven by the two colleagues as quickly as possible. Which agent manages to stay within ten meters of the crooks the fastest for ten seconds? You can see it below.