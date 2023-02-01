Last Wednesday (25), Representative Rashida Tlaib (Democratic Party, Michigan) drew attention when she decided to raise a flag used by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) at the door from his office and, not for the first time, accuse Israel of promoting “apartheid”. However, Tlaib has remained silent amid recent revelations about human rights abuses perpetrated against Palestinians.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing Hamas. For nearly two decades, the terrorist group has maintained an iron grip on its coastal enclave. But the outrageous rumors are growing in volume, and an American organization is doing everything to make them heard.

The Center for Peace in Communications (CPC) is a non-profit organization based in New York that works to “encourage peace among peoples” in the Middle East and North Africa. The NGO recently launched a project called Whispers from Gaza, which seeks to raise the voices of ordinary inhabitants of the Hamas-held Gaza region.

Being a dissident in Gaza is certainly dangerous. In his 2004 book “The Case for Democracy”, Natan Sharansky, a Soviet dissident turned Israeli politician, argued that there were two types of societies: a “free society” and a “society of fear”. He devised a simple test to discern which category a society falls into: Can you go to a public square and express any opinion without fear of arrest? And in Gaza, the answer is tragically clear.

Gaza residents who spoke with the CPC for the Whispers from Gaza campaign — a multi-part animated interview series that uses animation and voice-altering technologies to protect the identities of respondents — are under no illusions about the mandates from Hamas. They know the risks of opening your mouth. But how said CPC President Joseph Braude, they “want these stories heard.”

Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007, when it seized power there after a brief but bloody internal war with Fatah, the movement that dominates the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank. Fatah’s well-deserved reputation for corruption has helped to mobilize many Palestinians to vote for Hamas, which is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and acts on behalf of letter of attorney for Iran, and promised “reform and change” in the 2006 Palestinian legislative election. Fatah refused to accept its narrow defeat, leading to a conflict in which Hamas succeeded in taking over Gaza, forever changing Israel’s security calculus and the lives of the strip’s ordinary inhabitants.

Almost immediately, after taking control of Gaza, Hamas began launching missiles at Israel – a country it vows to destroy, as recorded in its statute. The Islamist group’s ambitions subsequently led both Israel and Egypt to initiate a security blockade of Gaza and sparked four wars. In each of these conflicts, Hamas used civilians as human shields, guarding weapons, ammunition and operations centers inside or near schools, UN buildings, hospitals and even in the press international like Associated Press.

Hamas has also been caught using foreign donations to finance terrorist operations. He even used donated construction equipment and cement to ramp up the so-called “terror tunnels” through which its agents can kidnap and attack Israelis. The tunnel network, extending esteemed of 483km, is intricate. It is also expensive: According to estimates of the Israel Defensive Forces, some individual tunnels cost as much as $3 million (R$15.2 million) to build.

And, as the Whispers from Gaza campaign makes clear, Hamas’s commitment to the destruction of Israel also comes at the expense of the people who live under its rule.

a maverick bill told the CPC that Hamas had failed to deliver on its promise of “reform and change”. Instead, “it brought plunder, robbery, oppression, humiliation, nepotism, and unemployment.” Hamas, notes the dissident, is more than just a terrorist group. He also works as a crime syndicate, extorting civilians. “There isn’t a small business — even tobacco stands — that they don’t get their hands on,” says the Gaza resident.

Hamas also “extracted profit” from the various wars it started while “the people suffered”, according to an interviewee by the CPC. Another asserts that “only the people bear the burden” of these conflicts. Hamas operatives prefer to hole up “in their bunkers, their hiding places” while using the common people of Gaza as cannon fodder. And when the war is over, “they tell us it was a victory”.

Indeed, Hamas propaganda is everywhere in Gaza. As one CPC interviewee tells it, “Your own thoughts are taken from you”. Simply walking down the street, he describes coming across drawings and paintings praising the terrorist group and its leaders, making him wonder if he is “in a city or a military barracks”. Gaza City “has taken on a tenor of backwardness, inhumanity and militarism,” he says, and the psychological damage most residents endure under Hamas’ rule is “enormous.”

Gaza is ruled by a kleptocracy that is as corrupt as it is brutal. Despair characterizes many of the accounts, with one woman, “Fátima”, recounting how her brother, a street vendor who sold vegetables but refused to pay bribes to Hamas, was forced to flee after members of the group repeatedly they beat and arrested him on trumped-up charges.

The newspaper Times of Israelwho is working with the CPC on the Whispers from Gaza campaign, noted that a 2018 survey found that 48% of Gaza residents wanted to emigrate. You can’t even blame them for that.

the ones that were interviewed by the CPC have shared their stories in the hope that others will hear. Yet many of those who often claim to be “pro-Palestinian” have been remarkably silent about the totalitarian regime of Hamas.

Members of the so-called Squad—Representatives Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat, New York), Ilhan Omar (Democrat, Minnesota), and Cori Bush (Democrat, Missouri)—are known for their scathing criticism of the Jewish state, which , they claim, persecutes the Palestinians. Cori Bush, for example, accused Israel of committing “violent oppression and trauma” against Palestinians. Still, none of them said a word about the Whispers from Gaza campaign.

Unfortunately, this selective outrage is nothing new. when Hamas performed dozens of demonstrators in 2019, the Squadron was silent. And the press, like the congressmen it exalts, also seems oddly uninterested in holding the regime that governs Gaza to account. The newspaper washington postThe New York Times and other US news organizations have so far been tight-lipped about the CPC campaign.

The hope is that this will soon change and the whispers from Gaza will inspire shrill voices of condemnation everywhere, from newsrooms to the halls of power. As Tlaib herself once said, silence about human rights violations amounts to “complicity”. At least about that, she’s right.

Sean Durns is a senior research analyst at the Boston-based Committee on Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA).

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.