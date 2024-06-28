A terrible and heartbreaking event that hit the community of Premariacco, after the death of three very young people. Today the mother of one of the victims, Patrizia, asks for clarity and truth regarding the rescue efforts and those present at the tragedy of Natisone.

Patrizia Cormos, Bianca Doros and Cristina Molnar, the three victims of Natisone

May 31st Patrizia Cormos, Bianca Doros And Christian Caslan Molnar they were taken by surprise by the power of the river Natisone. The three young people had gone to the river to take photos and in a few moments the waters of the river swelled to the point of trapping them and dragging them away. When the young people realized that the situation was serious, they immediately called for help, but by then it was too late. The last images of the boys portray all three of them hugging each other in the hope of resisting the devastating force of the current.

The searches on the Natisone to find the three young people

The lifeless bodies of the two girls were found shortly after, while Cristian’s body was found days later. During the searches, the rescue teams also found the Patrizia’s cell phone and, after having collected all the necessary data, they returned him to his family. Patrizia’s mother, Mihaela, today asks for truth and clarity on the matter. The footage and images taken by the young woman show people present on the bridge during the drama. Mihaela asks why those people didn’t do anything except film the whole scene with their cell phones.

Patrizia Cormos

“Everything is in his phone. There are the four phone calls, there are photos and videos. Even the people who were on the bridge. They could have been saved. These kids were left there alone.”

It had been just Patricia to request emergency services when she and her friends found themselves trapped on the beach in the middle of the Natisone river, surrounded by water. Four phone calls were made to 112, one of which was unsuccessful, while in another she asked the operators to contact her mother. Between Mihaela and Patrizia there was a very strong relationship of love and trust. The two confided everything to each other and talked about every topic. Today Michaela she is wearing one of the bracelets that Patrizia wore that day, in memory of her beloved daughter.

“When they found her she still had all her bracelets and rings on. Now my other daughter and I wear them. They give us the strength to go on and make us feel Patrizia is always close to us.”

A terrible tragedy that will be shed light on by the Udine Public Prosecutor’s Office which is investigating with the hypothesis of manslaughter against unknown persons. The images and data found in Patrizia’s phone will be fundamental for the investigations. Three families destroyed by pain who will hardly find peace.