D.he third wave of the pandemic is building up from day to day. The numbers are also rising pretty much as it was predicted weeks ago by leading modelers due to the nature of the corona mutant B.1.1.7. However, the state organs have not yet agreed on a consistent strategy on what to do about it. Instead, there is a confusing variety of views in the network of federal, state and local authorities.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover. Matthias Wyssuwa Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

In addition, the epidemiological findings are often only inadequately acknowledged or with a long delay. A politician who is attending the crucial meetings in his state recently compared the corona policy with a liver sausage: You don’t want to be there when it is done.

A good example of the confusion is currently Lower Saxony, where the nerves between the coalition partners are increasingly bare. A few days ago two leading politicians from the CDU and SPD insisted on Facebook about the state government’s corona strategy. At the beginning of the week, the Deputy Prime Minister Bernd Althusmann suggested moving away from the incidence values ​​and instead spoke out in favor of the introduction of a “weighted risk value” that also takes greater account of the occupancy of the hospitals. The direction of the CDU politician was unmistakable: despite the increasing number of infections, space should be created for relaxation.

Warning of “misleading signals”

Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) immediately rejected this request very clearly. The state chancellery warns against “giving misleading signals to the people in Lower Saxony,” said the government spokeswoman. One is “far from having the infection situation under control”. It would be “completely wrong” to downplay the problems, especially since it is now mainly younger people who become ill, who have very long hospital beds if the course is severe. It is therefore “not yet ruled out that we will not get into difficulties with medical care at some point”.

The dispute between the state government and the municipalities joins the anger within the cabinet. Mayors rebel against the red-black alliance in Hanover, regardless of their party membership. The dispute is now being carried out in public. The city leaders accuse the state government of a lack of coordination and mishaps in the vaccination campaign. The deputy city council president Frank Klingebiel (CDU) from Salzgitter is one of the local spokesmen.