The project of Fernando Ortiz at the head of Monterey received his first big blow. The defeat against Tigres in the Clásico Regio fell very badly among Rayados and this has generated several reactions. A sector of fans has demanded that the board leave ‘Tano’, while the pressure has intensified after falling to the hated rival.
After this tough defeat, the albiazules fell to ninth position in the general table of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. According to the Transfermarkt portal, The Rayados team is the most valuable in all of Mexican soccer, so it would be a failure if the Sultana del Norte team does not advance directly to the league..
In a post-match press conference, Fernando Ortiz did not want to make excuses for the defeat against the UANL team and assured that he tried to resolve it on the field of play with the elements he had at his disposal.. It must be remembered that Rayados faced this duel without a natural center forward, because Germán Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori and Rodrigo Aguirre were injured and Alí Ávila is suspended.
“I’m not going to make an excuse when it comes to a result. I had to look for the right solutions and the best I could put on the field. I believed and was convinced with what I did. The result was sought in favor, in the “that one can do what one wants and intends. We went out to look for the result, but we were not forceful.”
– Fernando Ortiz
Ortiz stated that although Sergio Canales and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona are high-quality players, he took them off the field because they were not there to play the 90 minutes.
Monterrey will face Santos Laguna on matchday 10 of Apertura 2023 at the Gigante de Acero. The team led by Fernando Ortiz will seek to recover from the classic against the Guerreros, who are coming off a humiliating defeat against Necaxa.
The good news is that for this duel Ortiz could count on the return of Rogelio Funes Mori. The ‘Twin’ was part of Rayados’ substitutes for the classic, but he did not have minutes because he was not at 100% physically.
For the duel on Saturday, September 30, ‘Tano’ could count on Funes Mori.
