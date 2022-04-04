In 2007, on the instructions of His Excellency Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the Knowledge Foundation was created, a public institution that bears his name and is responsible for financing and directing innovation, knowledge and research projects whose pillars are education, development and the spirit of entrepreneurship. All this with the aim of positioning the city of Dubai as a global leadership reference.

One of the many initiatives that this foundation has is “The Knowledge Summit” (The Summit of Knowledge), an event that takes place every year in the city of Dubai and that brings together experts from around the world to discuss issues of the greatest importance for the humanity. The 2022 edition was held last March. The main theme was the covid-19 pandemic and the challenges that come after it once the most difficult moment has apparently been overcome. I had the honorable opportunity to attend this event as a guest and I do not want to stop sharing with you what, in my opinion, was the most important thing; first, everything must be put in its proper dimension, we are usually very focused on what happens to us as a generation, but this is not the only pandemic or global crisis that the world has gone through and since records have been recorded behaviors have been observed very similar social groups once difficult moments are overcome. People tend to become more conservative and introspective, risk aversion grows and social interactions tend to be scarce. This explains two phenomena that we are experiencing: macroeconomic uncertainty is high because there is no willingness to invest, people prefer to save rather than risk their capital, and not only are there fewer large gatherings, but people do not want to return to their places of work or study in person, they discovered that they could save time and money by working from home, in addition to having greater comfort and, in some cases, increasing productivity. There are those who observe these phenomena as something negative; From my perspective, it is only a change in social dynamics and there is already an entire academic and research current on changes and adaptability of societies called “resilience” and it applies to governments, citizens, markets and all participating sectors. in a society, in a rearrangement there are usually winners and losers and what this current of thought seeks is that this does not happen this time, because we already have a world that is too unequal that it would not support the opportunity and development gaps to continue to widen.

Resilience seeks, therefore, that societies adapt and overcome moments of greatest difficulty, but that we re-emerge as a more prosperous society and calls for if a phenomenon made us tend to lead a more individualized life, we do not fall into the mistake of isolating ourselves and assuming that we do not have common goals or that for some things to go well, others have to go badly. There are millions of families still in mourning, people who lost their jobs and savings or had to drop out of school to work and contribute to their household. But in 2021 alone, more than 140 million human beings were born, it is for them, and for ourselves, that we must evolve.