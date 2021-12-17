Spider-Man: no way home has finally been released in theaters and has already surprised audiences in various parts of the world. The alliance between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures has been a success with Tom holland and with the closing of his trilogy as Spider-Man, the following question arises: What other spider-man movies will fans want to see?

At the moment it is known that Marvel and Sony would already be preparing Spider-Man 4 and Venom 3, however, there is nothing concrete yet.

Spider-Man: no way home is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. Photo: composition / Marvel / Sony

Therefore, in this note we tell you what we think are the next 3 Spider-Man movies that could hit theaters in the coming years.

Spider-Man vs. Venom

It is the film that is most likely to happen at the moment. Venom’s post-credits scene: let there be carnage made that clear.

In this scene, we see how, somehow (it is intuited that by the failed spell of Doctor Strange in Spiderman: no way home), Eddie Brock and the symbiote arrive at the reality of Peter Parker.

The long-awaited meeting between Spiderman and Venom could hit theaters in 2023. Credits: Broadcast

A fight between Venom vs. Spider-Man could be the next chapter in a fourth installment of Spider-Man with Tom Holland or the third part of the symbiote with Tom Hardy.

Spider-Man vs. Kraven the hunter

This year it was confirmed that actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be the next Kraven the Hunter in his own solo film.

The project would be linked to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, in which Venom (Tom Hardy) and also Morbius (Jared Leto) are already known.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter. Photo: Sony / Twitter composition The Top Comic

Kraven the Hunter is also one of Spider-Man’s most menacing foes in the comics, so a showdown between the two on the big screen would be a good story to adapt.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Tom Holland has said on a few occasions that he is already thinking about his replacement, and with the multiverse leaving an immense range of possibilities, a Spider-Man Miles Morales could be another great success.

Miles Morales first appeared in the fourth issue of Ultimate Fallout, in August 2011, following the death of Peter Parker. – Photo: Playstation

While the character already has his own animated franchise (Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse) and its upcoming sequel (Across the Spider-Verse), a live action adaptation would be interesting to see on the big screen.

Inclusion in Hollywood is a topic that has gotten more coverage in recent years and the introduction of an African American and Puerto Rican Spider-Man is an idea that makes sense these days.