A classic of restored Peruvian cinema, “Cholo”, tells the story of crack Hugo Sotil, the talented and beloved Nicolas Cage as Nicholas Cage, the Grammy-winning duo Twenty One Pilots in concertChanning Tatum in a canine family adventure and the eternal Samuel L. Jackson in the best he knows how to do, the action are part of a large new week of big screen premieres.
Premieres for May 19 to 26, 2022
- “cholo” (Cineplanet and UVK)
- Synopsis: A young man from the provinces looks for opportunities in Lima. Skilled in the game of soccer since he was a child, he tries, however, to find an activity that allows him economic stability and social success. He fails in his attempts to get into college. Meanwhile, he exercises in the practice of painting. But it is with football that he is going to achieve what he wants. Turned into a crack, he walks around Europe and finds a sentimental partner.
- Trailer:
- “The Weight of Talent” (Cineplanet, Cinemark and UVK)
- Synopsis: Nicolas Cage is desperate for a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie. On top of that, he has a very strained relationship with his teenage daughter and is deep in debt. These debts force him to appear at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who is a fan of the actor’s work in his previous films, with the intention of showing him a script he has been working on. As he bonds with the man, the CIA informs him that the billionaire is actually a drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential candidate. After this, he is recruited by the United States Government to obtain information.
- Trailer:
- Dog. a wild ride (Cineplanet, Cinemark, UVK and Cinépolis)
- Synopsis: Briggs, a former Army Ranger will venture across the United States with his dog Lulu. Both will travel the Pacific coast in the hope of arriving on time for the funeral of their best friend. Together, they will drive each other crazy, break some rules, learn how to love, and have a chance to create a new life.
- Trailer:
- the protégé (Cineplanet and UVK)
- Synopsis: When she was just a child, Anna (Maggie Q) was taken in by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin, her mentor and father figure. Twenty years later, Anna has become one of the most skilled hit men on the planet. When Moody is brutally murdered, Anna vows revenge and to do so, she teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), an enigmatic assassin. As the two grow closer, the confrontation becomes more and more dangerous.
- Trailer:
- Twenty One Pilots: Cinema Experience (Cineplanet, Cinemark, UVK and Cinépolis)
- Synopsis: A journey into the minds of GRAMMY Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots, with the epic 2021 Scaled And Icyde album release celebration, hitting theaters worldwide on May 19, with exclusive theatrical reruns on May 22nd. Relive the psychedelic reinvention of film and live performance, but this time on a grand scale. With sound and video remastered for the big screen, and featuring never-before-seen material, the Twenty One Pilots Cinematic Experience immerses you in the eclectic catalog and imagination of one of music’s most creative artists.
- Trailer:
- disaster in korea (Cineplanet and UVK)
- Synopsis: When a family and guests were celebrating a birthday at a hotel, a truck full of toxic gas crashes into the hotel, causing the gas to leak and a huge explosion. The gas spreads rapidly throughout Seoul, causing panic in the streets, as well as many accidents and deaths. The toxic gas continues to rise through the city and so that it does not reach them, a couple of friends have no choice but to climb to the roof of the hotel and use ropes to move from one building to another building, climbing higher and higher climbing the walls up to a crane where they could be rescued.
- Trailer:
How to buy tickets?
All tickets to the different functions of the week can be purchased through the websites of each cinema chain. In addition, they can also be purchased at lacartelera.pe and in Joinnuss.
#Whats #Peruvian #billboard #movie #premieres
Leave a Reply