2024 has barely begun and Netflix is ​​already presenting us with its new releases this month. Among them, series and movies that could be your favorites this year. Furthermore, one of them has generated expectations because they present the Colombian singer Karol G in a new facet. Likewise, some series bring great acting stars such as Michelle Yeohwinner of an Oscar.

We invite you to read this note that talks about Netflix's new income this month, which, for now, is six. In fact, during the course of January new films and productions will be added that could be your favorites.

The 6 new releases for January on Netflix

1. 'The Sun Brothers' on January 4

In Taiwan, Charles Sun (played by Justin Chien), the legendary assassin, is forced to assume leadership of the clan after the murder of his father, who was the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad. In this situation, his main objective is to protect his family. For this reason, he decides to travel to Los Angeles, where his mother, Eileen (played by Michelle Yeoh), and his younger brother, Bruce (played by Sam Song Li), who is naive. However, danger is close behind them, and when the threat becomes imminent, mother and children are forced to find ways to reconcile, put their differences and resentments behind them, and work together to prevent their common enemies from destroying them all.

2. 'Lift, a first-class robbery', January 12

This film, starring Kevin Hart, a comedy actor, tells us the story of a professional thief and his team of experts, who plan a risky act: steal gold bars valued at 500 million dollars at 1,200 meters above sea level. At first, Netflix proposed this film for 2023, but for some reason they delayed it to this year.

3. 'Griselda', on January 25

This miniseries, headed by Sofia Vergara (known for 'Modern Family'), tells the story of Griselda Blanco, an influential Latin American drug trafficker who established one of the most profitable cartels in history. On the other hand, Karol G is one of the actresses in this new series similar to 'Narcos'.

4. 'Awakening from grief', January 5

A creator who is going through the pain of losing his husband decides to travel to Paris in the company of his two closest friends. During their stay in the city, some secrets and painful truths are revealed.

5. 'Baby Bandito', on January 31

The plot of the series takes an unexpected turn when Kevin Olguín experiences a significant change in his life when he falls in love. Determined to win the heart of Genesis, he is willing to embark on a risky plan to achieve it.

6. 'The boy who ate the universe', January 11

The series 'The Boy Who Ate the Universe' takes inspiration from Trent Dalton's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. The story focuses on Eli Bell, a young man who plunges into the shadowy underworld of crime in Brisbane with the goal of freeing his mother from a dangerous situation.