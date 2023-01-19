What’s new is not broadcast: why, the reason, Rai 2, Ilaria D’Amico, 19 January 2023

Why isn’t Che’s new broadcast on Rai 2 today, January 19, 2023? Ilaria D’Amico’s program was suspended after the disappointing ratings recorded in recent weeks. He had already talked about it for some time, then the talk was back on the air regularly after the Christmas holidays. There was no official communication from Rai, but according to what Tvblog reports, the decision would have been taken by mutual agreement between the presenter and the director of Insights Antonio Di Bella.

After Popolo Sovereign, Second Line and The 20s, What’s New is the fourth in-depth talk that has been stopped on public television in the last four years just a few weeks after the official launch. That’s why What’s New Today doesn’t air. This evening, 19 January 2023, the film The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness is broadcast on Rai 2, which tells of Robert McCall, formerly a secret agent, who earns his living as a driver. It’s not certain that What’s new will return in the coming months, in another location and with another title.