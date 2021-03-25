On March 31, Season 11 of PlayerUnkonwn’s Battlegrounds opens, which comes to all Xbox consoles and PC loaded with news. We will have many more coverage areas on the map, the number of helicopter appearances has also been increased and now we can play custom games on the Páramo map, which has returned for the occasion.

Another novelty that will include this season will be the emergency plane, through which we will deploy a Fulton balloon that will allow us to be picked up by a plane and We can parachute again a second time. Not everything will be advantageous, since once the balloon is launched, the plane will take about a minute to reach our position and we will be visible, since the balloon will float high.

There will be modifications in the medal system, which we can show with our PUBG ID, now much more customizable. The seasons will last two months and the generation of all the weapons has been increased, to try to make the game the closest thing to eSports mode.

PUBG is a battle royale of great success during the last years, and that we could almost say that it was one of the promoters of this genre. It also seems that its second part has already begun its development. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X and PC. We can enjoy it with upgraded versions for Xbox One X and Xbox Series.