In collaboration with: Bazoom

The world of online casinos in Sweden is experiencing a period of rapid evolution, with new regulations and promotions shaping the industry. This article explores the latest trends and news in the Swedish online casino industry, with a particular focus on gaming opportunities and new regulations impacting the market.

Quick and easy payments with Zimpler

Zimpler is a payment method, mainly focused on mobile payments. Founded in Sweden, this fintech company aims to simplify mobile transactions, making them more accessible and secure for users. Zimpler ensures that payments are credited instantly, supporting advanced authentication methods and adopting control methods to reduce financial crimes. In the context of online casinos, i Zimpler casinos they have proven particularly popular and offer simple and secure payment solutions. Users can make deposits by selecting Zimpler in the cashier section of the online casino, entering the necessary details and confirming the transaction via SMS. This method does not require a password and allows users to activate real money bonuses, as well as set personal spending limits. Security is a key aspect of Zimpler, with protective measures including sending SMS to secure transactions and the ability to set deposit limits for responsible gaming. Zimpler is currently available in countries such as Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom, and Germany, and is working to expand its presence globally.

New regulations in Sweden

The new regulations in Sweden in the field of gambling, which will come into force in April 2024, represent a significant step towards greater responsibility and safety in the sector. These measures include not only the need for written approval for gambling-related telemarketing, but also the introduction of higher fines for offenses involving money laundering law. These actions are aimed at creating a safer and more transparent gaming environment, limiting the possibility of abuse and fraud. Furthermore, the new regulations aim to offer greater protection to players, preventing gambling addiction and promoting responsible gaming practices. It is expected that these changes will result in increased oversight and control over suppliers of gaming services, ensuring they operate in accordance with the most rigorous ethical and legal standards. The aim is to safeguard consumers' interests and reduce the risks associated with gambling, including money laundering and other illicit activities.

The relationship with foreign casinos

Sweden has implemented new regulations regarding foreign casinos operating in the country. These include the obligation for license holders to provide information on gambling market developments upon request from the Swedish Gambling Authority. The laws include further measures to prevent unlicensed gambling, including a ban on promoting illegal gambling and an expanded ban on advertising for unlicensed gambling. These changes aim to strengthen gambling regulation in Sweden, increase player protection and combat problem gambling. These laws went into effect on January 1, 2023.