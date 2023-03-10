Today a new Capcom Spotlight was carried out, direct in which we were given news of some of the company’s games, this ranges from Monster Hunter to Resident Evil 4 Remake. For its part, for those who love the saga of Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection, a new advance was offered with news.

Here we were introduced to the patch cards, exclusive to Japan, but now coming to the collection.

Remember that it launches on April 14 on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Capcom