Today a new Capcom Spotlight was carried out, direct in which we were given news of some of the company’s games, this ranges from Monster Hunter to Resident Evil 4 Remake. For its part, for those who love the saga of Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection, a new advance was offered with news.
Here we were introduced to the patch cards, exclusive to Japan, but now coming to the collection.
Here the video:
Remember that it launches on April 14 on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Via: Capcom
