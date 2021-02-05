Xiaomi presented its first smartphone concept this Friday, a device with four curve waterfall screen, designed so that visual interfaces flow over the phone’s surface “like water”.

Xiaomi’s engineers tried to make their new device “the simplest and most as close to the concept of ‘screen only’ as possible“, and the result has been shared as his first smartphone concept.

This device has a screen design ‘hyper quad-curved’ or cascade of four curves of 88 °, which allows “visual interfaces to flow over the surface of the phone like water”, as explained in a statement.

This concept translates into almost the entire frame of the smartphone is covered by the screen, while its body has no ports or buttons. And it was also the challenge of manufacturing a glass panel with four 88 ° curves and the 3D joining process,

“Polishing a piece of hyper-curved glass with a deep 88 ° bend on all four sides requires proprietary glass processing equipment, hot bending at 800 ° temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools, and even more than ten complex polishing procedures “, they explain from Xiaomi.

The 88 ° “quadruple curved” glass piece was then attached to a flexible screen, adopting “an innovative screen stacking design” based on the company’s proprietary 3D bonding process.

In addition, the design of this ‘smartphone’ is completed with 46 proprietary technologies of our own development, which allow “physical ports and buttons can have their functions replicated by more elegant alternatives,” according to the company, citing ultra-thin piezoelectric ceramic, a flexible film screen acoustic technology, third-generation cameras under the screen, charging wireless, eSIM chips, pressure sensitive touch sensors, among others.

Charge through the air

Days ago, Xiaomi had announced its revolutionary contactless wireless charging system. This technology, called My Air Charge, promises to charge the cell phone through the air at a distance of several meters and without the need for cables.

My Air Charge is a charging device that does not require direct contact between the charger and the compatible phone or wearable. With it, Xiaomi assures that it entered “the true era of wireless charging”.

Basically Xiaomi converts millimeter waves into electrical energy so you can charge your phone without the need to connect it to a charger or wireless charging cradle.

This device has five interference antennas inside that can detect the position of the smartphone, thanks to the beacon built into it.

Meanwhile, another 144 antennas in a phase control matrix transmit millimeter waves, which are received in the cell phone by 14 antennas that convert the signal into an electrical charge.

Currently, this technology is capable of remotely charging several devices at the same time with a power of five watts in a radius of five meters. It is not the fastest charging speed in the world, but it is a most interesting figure for such an incipient technology.

Although Mi Air Charge makes a lot of sense to use it on cell phones, since it could be able to charge the phone if we leave it on the table, for example, the Chinese company explains that it can work with smart watches, bracelets and other wearables.

However, it should be remembered that at the moment this technology is a promise and not a commercial product. However, Xiaomi envisions a future in which all the speakers, desk lamps and other small devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) universe will work without cables.

With information from DPA.