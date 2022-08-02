Although Rockstar has no plans to create new content for Red Dead Online, this does not mean that support for the game is in the past. Quite the contrary. In this way, here we tell you about all the news and updates that have come to this title.

To kick things off, collectors who log in this month will receive the Coin Collector’s Treasure Map. To top it off, completing a streak of five Daily Collector Role Challenges earns you a 30% discount on a Starter or Enthusiast item for the Collector Role, and if you complete a streak of 10, they will have a 40% discount on a proficient or professional level item of the collector’s role. Completing any Free Roam Collector Event over the next month will earn you a Tarot Card Treasure Map.

Similarly, Delivering full stagecoach collections to Madam Nazar will earn you double RDO$ and XPas well as the following rewards for collecting and delivering full Weekly Collections to the Traveling Vendor each week:

-From August 2 to 8: the “Shoot the sky” gesture.

-August 9-15: Griffith chaps.

-From August 16 to 22: a pair of shooting gloves.

-From August 23 to 29: an Eberhart coat.

-From August 30 to September 5: the gesture “Come here”.

This is not all, because when visiting the tailor shops of Wheeler, Rawson & Co, you can get the elegant outfit items for free:

-Stalker’s hat.

-Victorian tie.

-Combed wool jacket (men) or Autumn Hartell jacket (women).

-Cashmere vest.

-Daily shirt (men) or Iniesta blouse (women).

-Crossed back straps (optional).

-Agency holster belt.

-Padded work riding breeches.

-Dress shoes (men) or ranch boots (women).

You can get double RDO$ and XP by taking down a smuggling ring coming from the docks and wharves of Saint Denis in Dock Contract, as well as stealing the Ruby of the East before he makes Senator Ricard famous at the state fair. To begin your quest for the Ruby, or any of the three Jewels of the West, meet up with Sean Macguire, James Langton, Joe, or Anthony Foreman and select the corresponding blood money job. The same rewards apply to helping the widow Jessica LeClerk avenge the death of her husband in The Land of Opportunities quests.

Finally, you will be able to collect a fossil every week this month to receive 42 rounds of incendiary shotgun ammo. Cross over to the other side of the law and complete a blood money job every week this month to receive 8 dynamite arrows.

On related topics, fans organize virtual funeral for Red Dead Online. Similarly, it seems that the next-en version of Red Dead Redemption II It was canceled.

Via: official statement