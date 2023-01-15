Bonaccini ready to enlist Bersani and D’Alema

The primaries are coming Pd and the long, indeed very long knives are unleashed. Every low blow is admitted, every expedient usable, every flattery allowed. And so on The Bonaccini Press opens fire: “Bersani And D’Alema? Doors open to all, to anyone who wants to return. We must rediscover the majority vocation which is the opposite of self-sufficiency, alliances are indispensable, but either you make them from a position of strength or the very reason for our existence is lacking: because we were born to be a large party, not a match irrelevant“.

Of course, if only a few years ago someone had listened to Bonaccini’s statements, President of Emilia – Romagna, who gives the green light to the return of big names like Massimo D’Alema and Pierluigi Bersaniwould have jumped in his chair and his mind would have gone to Don Abbondio and to a certain Carneade. But times have changed. Bonaccini is now like Massimo Decimo Meridio. He stopped the barbarian troops of the Northern League in the redoubt of Bologna, blocked their advance, saved (partially) the invasion of the centre-south, above all to the great joy of Giorgia Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia, this time tactically allies.

But even in these times of excess, his consent to returning to the founders of his own party always makes an impression. We recall that the two senior politicians had split, in the best tradition of the left, at the time of the reign of Matteo Renzi and had created a laboratory hybrid, namely Roberto Speranzathen young of beautiful hopes initially used by the two as wooden head of the new “company”, as Bersani calls it. Then Speranza – as is known – benefited from Covid because he found himself minister of health right at the outbreak of the pandemic with enormous media visibility.

The disasters he has combined are still there for all to see. Suffice it to say that the Bergamo prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into a culpable epidemic and that the parliamentary investigation commission commissioned by the Brothers of Italy will now start. Incidentally, Covid has magically made many careers for others as well and we’re not just talking about Covid – to be lent to politics. Just think of the unknown Lazio Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato, Mr. Covid for the Lazio people, who is now a candidate for the Democratic Party for the role of President of the Region despite having a prescribed aggravated fraud trial and a first-degree conviction by the accounting judiciary for a sum of almost 300,000 euros. This is why Giuseppe Conte said he does not want to make alliances with him.

But let’s go back to the return of the duo, indeed we bet that in the case it will be a trio because the two will not be ungrateful and will certainly remember Speranza who otherwise, after the ministerial role and the pandemic, risks oblivion. We were talking about the long knives in the Democratic Party. It is right that in love and in war everything is permitted but then you cannot present yourself in the primaries and in Congress as the “new advancing” because D’Alema and Bersani are people of the Upper Paleolithic, at least in political terms if not exactly in terms of age. Here we are in the Soviet Union even pre Gorbachev and that is in Togliatti, Brezhnev, Andropov, the generals with medallions during military parades. How does Bonaccini think of facing the formidable challenges of modernity with two nice (less D’Alema) old men? We have to see it as a (improvident) endorsement to his “adversary” Schlein?

