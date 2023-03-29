What happens when George Vanni decide to team up with a soccer team to create the official anthem of the youth division? It happens that What’s my destiny Dragon Ball — Italian theme song for the entire anime of Dragon Ball Z on networks Mediaset — is modified ad hoc to become the official anthem of the football team AC Monzawith certainly exciting results for all the footballers and fans of the team who grew up in front of the TV at the time when Dragon Ball was at its peak in Italy.

The renewed song, obviously sung by Giorgio Vanni, is called “Monza is My Destiny” and we can see the official video below. The text was composed from the timeless Alessandra Valeri Manerawhile the music is the work of Max Longhi And George Vanni. The song is also available on Spotify.

Monza is My Destiny – Official video

Source: AC Monza