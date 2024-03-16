Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/16/2024 – 19:58

Under the slogan of combating corruption, an operation that shook Brazilian politics contributed to the rise of the extreme right. Ten years after its beginning, it is questioned for its methods. On March 17, 2014, Federal Police (PF) agents carried out search and seizure warrants in six states and the Federal District in an investigation into illicit acts in a network Brasiliense of gas stations. The operation, however, ended up being the trigger for an investigation that revealed a broad scheme of corruption in public contracts, with the country's largest state-owned company as its epicenter.

The investigations, which began in Curitiba, expanded to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília, as well as countries abroad. Ten years after its beginning, the legacy of Operation Lava Jato, which ended in 2021, has been systematically questioned by law and political experts, who see in its genesis poor performance by the Judiciary and the rise of characters that resulted in the strengthening of the extreme right. in Brazil, the main one being former president Jair Bolsonaro.

“When you compare losses and gains, the loss is much greater”, points out Fabio Kerche, professor of political science at the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Unirio). “Corruption existed, but the prosecutors from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and judge Sergio Moro lost their hand when they reached the business and political core. The correlations were hasty, people were arrested without evidence, all on the basis of plea bargains.”

“For Lava Jato to have considered positive aspects, its legacy would need to be institutionalized, and even then it would not necessarily be a positive legacy. But it was not concerned with institutionalizing its advances, precisely because it was organized as a voluntarist crusade with very evident political interests”, argues Frederico Normanha, professor of political science at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp).

Lava Jato in the social imagination

In 2017, a survey by the former Ibope measured that corruption was the main concern of Brazilians, surpassing topics such as security and public health. The result was a consequence of the way Lava Jato used the press to consolidate its image before the public – and also the anti-corruption agenda as the most important issue in the country.

Over the last few years, this perception has changed. In December 2023, a Datafolha survey showed that 8% of Brazilians were concerned about corruption. At the time, health (23%), violence/public safety (10%) and education (10%) led the list.

“Lava Jato built this in the social imagination by placing stable institutions on opposite sides, such as the judiciary and the Federal Public Ministry, formed by cadres with supposed technical training, and the political class, which in turn would always be polluted by vested interests. ”, argues Mauricio Stegemann Dieter, professor of criminal law and criminology at the University of São Paulo (USP).

“Being against corruption is something elementary. It's like going to a march saying you're against cancer. Whoever appropriates this discourse naturally puts the other side on the defensive, in this case the politicians before the population, and ends up taking on an almost messianic journey of the good against the bad”, he adds.

Kerche highlights the role of the press in consolidating Lava Jato in the social imagination “with an enormous amount of articles without due counterpoint”. This effect, he guarantees, can still be noticed, even with the end of the operation and revelations of misconduct within the investigation. “Even though nothing has been proven against Lula, no money, documents, nothing, people still call him a thief. He took it and won’t leave.”

In the Datafolha survey at the end of last year, 59% of Brazilians disapproved of the PT government on the issue of combating corruption. In another survey, this time by the company Quaest/Genial, released at the beginning of March, 44% of Brazilians disapprove of Moro's actions, compared to 40% approval. On the other hand, the positive perception regarding investigations continues, since for 49% they helped to fight corruption, while 37% consider that they did not have this impact.

Rise of the far right

The political impact of Lava Jato is diverse. Its emergence ten years ago highlighted systemic corruption in almost all political parties in the country, but it served as a crusade against the PT, at the time in power with President Dilma Rousseff. The revelations that the leadership of the left-wing party could be involved in illegal acts contributed decisively to the 2016 impeachment process, as well as to the arrest of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, later revoked by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The erosion of the political class as a whole led to the emergence of new characters, who took advantage of the discourse of morality imposed by Curitiba's prosecutors to reach power. In the 2018 elections, PSDB and PMDB lost space in the National Congress to the PSL and PP, but close to the discourse in vogue at the time and less identified as traditional acronyms among the population. And Bolsonaro, then in the PSL, was elected president.

“It is unthinkable that a deputy from the lower clergy, defender of the dictatorship, could take the lead with an angry, xenophobic and absolutely authoritarian speech, if the electoral process was not completely outside its normality”, points out Stegemann Dieter.

“The crisis of Dilma's government and Bolsonaro's election would not be possible without Lava Jato, although they cannot be attributed exclusively to it. It is necessary to consider the conservative and authoritarian ideology, in addition to the political interests of the Lava Jato agents themselves, whose alignment with the extreme right has already appeared in their speeches since 2014 and especially 2016, but which are confirmed with the political attacks of Deltan Dallagnol and Moro” , ponders Normanha.

Dallagnol and Moro entered politics at similar times. The Paraná prosecutor, symbol of the operation, was elected federal deputy in 2022 by Podemos, but ended up being impeached in June last year. Moro left the judiciary to become Bolsonaro's Minister of Justice after the 2018 elections. After disagreements with the then president, he left the government in April 2021 and ran for the senate in Paraná the following year. He was elected and is now a member of União Brasil.

Despite using speech in favor of the operation, Bolsonaro and his government emptied Lava Jato's activities. In addition to Moro's dismissal, the then Attorney General of the Republic and head of the MPF, Augusto Aras, went so far as to say that “laundering could no longer continue in the country”.

Disputed agreements

The results of Lava Jato and its modus operandi also impacted the legal profession, especially after the publication of Telegram messages revealed by Vaza Jato and Operation Spoofing, which showed collusion between MPF ​​prosecutors and former judge Moro. “I regret what happened, because perhaps we wasted the opportunity to combat corruption, which actually existed. But this fight needed to be based on legality and respecting the rules of the game”, says Kerche.

He highlights that the country was experiencing maturity in the instruments for controlling corruption, which began during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and continued under the PT administration, with the strengthening of the General Comptroller of the Union (CGU), elevated to the level of ministry, of Federal Police and the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

“But Lava Jato sold the idea that that was the only way to fight. What happened as soon as Bolsonaro took office? He ignored the triple list. Lula, for obvious reasons, did the same. The Federal Public Ministry will need to rebuild itself in some ways,” she adds.

Defenders of the operation argue that, despite the problems revealed in Vaza Jato, the investigations had positive effects. Data obtained by the newspaper Valor Econômico show that the 27 leniency agreements made with the Public Ministry total R$12.98 billion. The MPF, however, does not inform how much of this amount was paid.

The office of the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the Lava Jato cases at the Court, reported that 123 plea bargain agreements and R$2 billion were returned to the public coffers.

Since last year, the National Council of Justice (CNJ) has been investigating the actions of MPF prosecutors and former judge Moro in the agreements signed. According to Veja magazine, a report should be released soon, but initial findings indicate “a lack of duty of caution, transparency, impartiality and prudence on the part of the judges involved in Operation Lava Jato.”

“It recovered a percentage, but at what cost? There was a profound injury to Brazilian economic interests. Petrobras lost market value, construction companies lost their engineering capacity, and there was a reduction in employment in the country. Furthermore, several leniency agreements have already been or will be declared illegal”, considers Stegemann Dieter.

At the end of February, the Supreme Court set a 60-day deadline for renegotiating leniency agreements signed in Lava Jato. According to the newspaper O Globo, the leniencies of the eleven companies benefiting from Minister André Mendonça's decision total at least R$17 billion. According to the report, the Attorney General's Office is monitoring the negotiations.