What do we know about the food that arrives in the riders’ boxes and the level of cleanliness? Gambero Rosso, the leading food and wine magazine, asked the SiLa laboratory in Rome to analyze one of the thermal backpacks used by riders and the result was frightening. “Who would eat food knowing that it was transported in a cube that houses more than 200 colonies of bacteria?” asks the magazine – quoted by La Repubblica – and out on Tuesday 27 June. “There is a sensational hole in the delivery chain: it concerns food safety and the hygiene of the containers where the food is placed during transport. The rules are there and even stringent, but unfortunately the companies do not actually comply with them. As the analyzes show”, explains Il Gambero Rosso. In particular, the large amount of bacteria was found on the bottom and on the walls of a Glovo box, even if it appeared clean.

As Open reports, by law, riders are obliged to follow a training course on hygiene and food safety, but there are no controls. The company in question, like many others, plans to organize a video course on hygiene. And he recommends cleaning the containers with soap and disinfectant every day. But this almost never happens. It’s not the first time that riders’ backpacks have been analysed. It had already happened in 2019 with an investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office, where about forty riders were inspected. On that occasion some poorly sealed food packages were found, and therefore at risk of contamination with bacteria. Many riders, solicited about the problem, have confessed that they spend little time cleaning backpacks and have revealed that the company would not particularly commit itself to the effective execution of the courses. Also, many have problems with the language.